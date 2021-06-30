Driving complaint leads to impaired driving charges in Central Frontenac Township

A driving complaint has lead to an impaired driving charge in Central Frontenac Township.

OPP responded to the complaint on Monday shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Hwy. 7.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle and the driver at a local liquor store in Central Frontenac.

23-year-old Andrew Farmer of Newmarket, Ontario faces multiple impairment charges.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear at a Sharbot Lake court on August 24th.