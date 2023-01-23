Drop-in Alzheimer's Awareness session at Brockville Library

January is Alzheimer's Awareness Month across the country. To do their part in continuing the conversation, the Brockville Public Library is hosting an information session for anyone in the community looking to get informed and connected.

The session is scheduled for Wednesday, January 25th and will run from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Members of the staff from Alzheimer's Society Lanark Leeds and Grenville will be speaking to those in attendance. Community members will learn about dementia, how it impacts people's lives and how the community can all help to create a dementia-friendly environment.

The event is "drop-in" so no registration is required. Anyone interested can attend and those with questions can contact the library at info@brockvillelibrary.ca or call them at 613-342-3936.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray