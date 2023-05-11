Drug and alcohol-impaired driver charged in North Glengarry Tsp.

The Stormont Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a local motorist with impaired driving.

OPP explain that on May 6th, 2023, shortly after 2:30 a.m., officers were on general patrol in the area and conducted a traffic stop on Bishop Street in North Glengarry Township. After further investigation, the driver was charged.

42-year-old, Joseph Chatelaine from South Glengarry, Ontario was charged with the following offences:

- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Police say the accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall.

While the OPP and its traffic safety partners remain committed to saving lives on local roads. OPP says that drivers can significantly contribute to safe roads by avoiding risks and choosing not to consume alcohol or drugs when operating a motor vehicle.

OPP is reminding the public that a 90-day automatic driver's licence suspension and a seven-day impoundment of your vehicle accompany any impaired driving charge.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray