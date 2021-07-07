Drug bust in Gananoque
Gananoque Police made a drug bust in the town.
Police say on July 5th, a female who was known to have an outstanding arrest warrant was spotted in a vehicle.
A traffic stop was conducted and a 29-year-old female was arrested.
Gananoque Police say further investigation found drug paraphernalia within the vehicle, leading to police arresting a 30-year-old and 34-year-old man from Kingston.
The 40-year-old female driver, a Ganonoque resident, was arrested after police found what they believe to be crystal meth in the suspect's wallet.
According to police, a complete search found a large quantity of crystal meth, hydromorphone pills, canadian currency, a replica handgun, and break-in instruments.
The following charged have been laid out for all involved:
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking a Schedule I Substance Methamphetamine,
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking a Schedule I Substance Morphine,
- Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose,
- Possession of imitation weapon for Dangerous Purpose,
- Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime under $5000 - in Canada,
- Failure to Comply with Undertaking, Failure to Comply with Release Order - other than to attend court,
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order.