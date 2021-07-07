Drug bust in Gananoque

Gananoque Police made a drug bust in the town.

Police say on July 5th, a female who was known to have an outstanding arrest warrant was spotted in a vehicle.

A traffic stop was conducted and a 29-year-old female was arrested.

Gananoque Police say further investigation found drug paraphernalia within the vehicle, leading to police arresting a 30-year-old and 34-year-old man from Kingston.

The 40-year-old female driver, a Ganonoque resident, was arrested after police found what they believe to be crystal meth in the suspect's wallet.

According to police, a complete search found a large quantity of crystal meth, hydromorphone pills, canadian currency, a replica handgun, and break-in instruments.

The following charged have been laid out for all involved: