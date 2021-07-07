iHeartRadio
Drug bust in Gananoque

Gananoque Police made a drug bust in the town. 

Police say on July 5th, a female who was known to have an outstanding arrest warrant was spotted in a vehicle. 

A traffic stop was conducted and a 29-year-old female was arrested. 

Gananoque Police say further investigation found drug paraphernalia within the vehicle, leading to police arresting a 30-year-old and 34-year-old man from Kingston. 

The 40-year-old female driver, a Ganonoque resident, was arrested after police found what they believe to be crystal meth in the suspect's wallet. 

According to police, a complete search found a large quantity of crystal meth, hydromorphone pills, canadian currency, a replica handgun, and break-in instruments.

The following charged have been laid out for all involved:

  • Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking a Schedule I Substance Methamphetamine, 
  • Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking a Schedule I Substance Morphine, 
  • Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose,  
  • Possession of imitation weapon for Dangerous Purpose, 
  • Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime under $5000 - in Canada, 
  • Failure to Comply with Undertaking, Failure to Comply with Release Order - other than to attend court, 
  • Fail to Comply with Probation Order.

