Drug charges laid Brockville Police arrest man for breaching probation
A Brockville man has been arrested and charged after breaching his probation conditions. The incident took place on January 6th, 2023 at about 1:00 p.m. when the Brockville Police Service received a complaint of a 56-year-old male, breaching his probation conditions.
Police learned that the man attended a residence on Pearl Street West where he had conditions to abstain from communication with the individual residing there. The male was later located and arrested for failing to comply with probation.
Officers at the scene then searched the man and when he was searched, officers located a quantity of a substance believed to be crystal meth. After being charged the man was released on new conditions and with a future court date after being charged with failure to comply with probation and possession of a Schedule I substance.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
