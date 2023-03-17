Drug-impaired driver charged in City of Pembroke

A resident of Killaloe-Hagarty-Richards Township is facing an impaired driving charge after a traffic stop on Paul Martin Drive in the City of Pembroke. Ontario Provincial Police say on March 13th, 2023, at approximately 1:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of a possible impaired driver in the city.

Responding officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. As part of the investigation, a Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST) was conducted, and further testing was conducted by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) officer at the detachment.

As a result of the investigation the 64-year-old driver. Peter Joseph Murphy, has been charged with driving while impaired by drugs. Police say the accused had their driver's licence suspended for 90 days and their vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days. The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on April 11th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray