Drug-impaired motorist arrested driving stolen vehicle in Laurentian Valley
A Quebec resident from the Shawville area is facing charges of impaired driving and possession of stolen property after a traffic stop on Greenwood Road in Laurentian Valley Township (LVTP). OPP say on March 11th, 2023, at approximately 8:30 a.m. members of the Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a possible impaired driver in LVTP.
Officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. As part of the investigation a Standard Field Sobriety Test was conducted, and further testing was conducted by a Drug Recognition Expert officer at the detachment. During the investigation, it was found that the involved vehicle had been reported stolen from an address in Shawville, Quebec.
As a result of the investigation, the 44-year-old driver, Michael Smith-Dorion has been charged with the following offences:
- Operation while impaired - drugs
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000
OPP say the accused had their driver's licence suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was returned to the owner. The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on April 11th, 2023.
Wih files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Cocaine seized during intoxicated person arrest in Pembroke, Ont.A 35-year-old Pembroke resident is facing charges of cocaine possession and being intoxicated in public after Ontario Provincial Police officers received a call of an intoxicated pedestrian in the area of Cecelia Street and D'Youville Drive.
-
Impaired driver charged crashing in parking lot in Pembroke's west endA 23-year-old Eganville resident is facing impaired driving charges after OPP say they crashed into a snow bank and retaining wall at a parking lot on Pembroke Street West.
-
Notoriously dangerous intersection becoming roundabout in Rideau LakesA study has shown that a roundabout is the preferred solution for the notoriously blind and dangerous intersection in Crosby at Highway 15 and County Road 42.
-
Mischief charges laid after repeated excessively loud musicA 62-year-old Brockville resident has been charged with mischief after Police responded to several complaint calls regarding excessively loud music being played from a residence on Pear Street West.
-
Brockville Police warn residents and businesses of distraction theftsAfter two incidents at Shoppers Drug Marts in Brockville, Police are warning local businesses and residents about a highly used method of committing thefts, by distracting the victim with one individual, while the other commits the crime.
-
Teacher at local secondary school charged with three counts of sexual assaultThe Limestone District School Board says teacher Dave Chamberlain from LaSalle Secondary School has been charged with three counts each of sexual assault and sexual exploitation. Kingston Police continue the investigation, the board says they are fully cooperative.
-
OPP investigate two parked vehicles shot in North FrontenacThe investigation is ongoing, into two parked vehicles that were shot in a remote area of North Frontenac. Ontario Provincial Police say they believe the rounds were fired during the early morning of March 10th. Anyone with information is asked to contact them.
-
Crossbow and knives seized at Pembroke residenceA 26-year-old Pembroke resident is facing several weapons charges after Ontario Provincial Police responded to an unwanted person call at a residence on Cecil Street in the City of Pembroke.
-
Impaired driver charged crashing into ditch on Hwy.17A 31-year-old from Horton Township is facing several impaired driving charges after leaving the roadway and crashing into a ditch on Highway 17 in Petawawa. The driver was not injured in the crash, however, their license has been suspended for 90 days.