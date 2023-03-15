Drug-impaired motorist arrested driving stolen vehicle in Laurentian Valley

A Quebec resident from the Shawville area is facing charges of impaired driving and possession of stolen property after a traffic stop on Greenwood Road in Laurentian Valley Township (LVTP). OPP say on March 11th, 2023, at approximately 8:30 a.m. members of the Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a possible impaired driver in LVTP.

Officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. As part of the investigation a Standard Field Sobriety Test was conducted, and further testing was conducted by a Drug Recognition Expert officer at the detachment. During the investigation, it was found that the involved vehicle had been reported stolen from an address in Shawville, Quebec.

As a result of the investigation, the 44-year-old driver, Michael Smith-Dorion has been charged with the following offences:

- Operation while impaired - drugs

- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

OPP say the accused had their driver's licence suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was returned to the owner. The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on April 11th, 2023.

Wih files by CFRA's Connor Ray