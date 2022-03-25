Drug possession charges after traffic stop on Laurier Blvd.

Brockville Police say a traffic stop on Laurier Blvd. has led to drug possession charges.

Police made the stop at around 1 a.m on March 18th after an officer had concerns about the driver's sobriety.

Police say there were three people in the vehicle and allege that one of the occupants had an arrest warrant while also alleging the driver was found to be in posession of crystal meth and fentanyl.

It was determined by police that the driver was not intoxicated.

A 25-year-old female was charged with possession of crystal meth and fentanyl. An 18-year-old female was turned over to Ontario Provincial Police on their warrant.