iHeartRadio
21°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Drug trafficking and obstructing police charges against Kingston woman

Kingston Police

A Kingston woman has been arrested and charged with drug trafficking and obstructing police. 

Kingston Police say on Tuesday at around 10 p.m., officers say they saw a vehicle commit a moving violation and intiatied a traffic stop on Concession St. 

From there, police say the accused showed an expired driver's license that was not her own's as proof of identity. 

Further investigation found a backpack containing a plastic bag of suspected cocaine. 

Another bag containing crystal meth was also found. 

Police were able to further confirm that the accused was a prohibited driver with a Canada wide driving prohibition. 

53-year-old Joy Macraw of Kingston faces multiple charges, including obstructing police and drug trafficking. 

Check out the latest Songs