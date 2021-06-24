Drug trafficking and obstructing police charges against Kingston woman

A Kingston woman has been arrested and charged with drug trafficking and obstructing police.

Kingston Police say on Tuesday at around 10 p.m., officers say they saw a vehicle commit a moving violation and intiatied a traffic stop on Concession St.

From there, police say the accused showed an expired driver's license that was not her own's as proof of identity.

Further investigation found a backpack containing a plastic bag of suspected cocaine.

Another bag containing crystal meth was also found.

Police were able to further confirm that the accused was a prohibited driver with a Canada wide driving prohibition.

53-year-old Joy Macraw of Kingston faces multiple charges, including obstructing police and drug trafficking.