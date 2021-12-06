Drug trafficking charge in Prescott after traffic stop

A traffic stop in the Town of Prescott has led to a drug trafficking charge.

On December 4, just after 7 p.m., The Grenville County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint for a vehicle on County Rd. 2 in Augusta Township.

Police say were able to locate the vehicle as it entered Prescott and a traffic stop was conducted on King St. W.

OPP say cannabis was found "readily available" in the vehicle, leading officers to enter into an investigation.

Officers then conducted a search of the vehicle where they say they were able to locate over 100 grams of cannabis and 150 tablets of suspected methamphetamine. Digital scales and shotgun ammunition was also found in the vehicle.

38-year-old Kyle Summers of South Dundas, Ontario, was charged with the following:

Failure to comply with Undertaking - contrary to Section 145(4)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking - Contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)

The accused was later released. They are scheduled to appear in a Brockville court on January 7.

