Drug trafficking charges laid in Gananoque

Gananoque Police have charged a Kingston man on drug trafficking charges.

Police say Tuesday, officers with Gananoque Police entered into an investigation after spotting a truck bearing provincial license plates that were unauthorized for the vehicle.

Officers arrested a male driver for unauthorized plates and continued investigating the vehicle.

Police say a further search found suspected crystal meth, Gabapentin pills, digital scale, and packaging materials.

The vehicle was towed and returned to the Gananoque Police service.

Police estimate the value seized was around $8400.

A 40-year-old Kingston man is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and three counts of failing to comply with a release order.

The suspect was held in custody and is set to be held for a show cause hearing.