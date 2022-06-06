Drug trafficking charges laid on Princess St.
Charges of drug trafficking and failing to comply with court orders were laid in Kingston.
Kingston Police say on Thursday just before 4:15 a.m., police spotted two people walking in the area of Princess St. in the City of Kingston.
Police say both were on court imposed conditions to refrain from contact with one another.
Both were arrested and taken back to police headquarters.
One of the accused was alleged to have been discovered in possession of a medium sized zip lock baggie that contained a quantity of a substance suspected of being cocaine.
A second zip lock bag was also discovered with a substance suspected of being crack cocaine.
A 29-year-old was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of unlawful possession, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and three counts of failing to comply with a release order.
Another 29-year-old was charged with failing to comply with a release order.
