Drugs and cash seized executing warrant in Montague, Twsp.

The East Region Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) with the assistance of the Emergency Response Team (ERT), Smiths Falls Police Service (SFPS) and members of the Lanark County Detachment executed a search warrant at a residence in the Township of Montague on Wednesday, January 25th, 2023.

As a result of this search warrant investigators seized over 20 grams of suspected crack cocaine, over 30 suspected methamphetamine pills, numerous prescription pills and over $800 in cash. Resulting in the arrest of 36-year-old Krystal Dinelle, from the Township of Montague. Dinelle now faces the following offences:

- Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purposes of trafficking - Cocaine

- Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purposes of trafficking - Methamphetamine

- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5000

The accused was held for a show cause hearing to be conducted at the Ontario Court of Justice in Perth on January 26th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Conor Ray