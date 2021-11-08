Drugs and cash seized in early morning raid by OPP

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark OPP located and seized various forms of cocaine, fentany, methampetamine and cash while executing a search warrant in early Friday morning Prescott.



Police searched a residence on King Street West with the assistance of members from the OPP East Region Tactics and Rescue Unit, Emergency Response Team and Canine Unit.



Three adults now face charges of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.



Chelsea Fraser of Prescott and Ghazi Heidairi and Liban Abdourahman-Souleima are being held for a bail hearing in the City of Brockville while the investigation is still ongoing.



