Drugs and cash seized in raid in Town of Perth

Members of the the Lanark, Leeds and Grenville Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police seized drugs and cash during a raid in the Town of Perth.

The search warrant was executed on Thursday with the help of Lanark County OPP and the East Region Emergency Response Team.

An Ottawa man was arrested.

OPP say the drugs seized include suspected crack, cocaine, oxycodone and psilocybin estimated at over $5000 in value. A kukri style machete was also seized as well as over $950 in Canadian currency.

21-year-old Mal Dhomi of Ottawa is charged with the following:

Possession of substance Schedule I - Cocaine for the purpose of trafficking CDSA 5(2)

Possession of Substance Schedule I - Crack for the purpose of trafficking CDSA 5(2)

Possession of Substance Schedule I - Oxycodone CDSA 5(2)

Possession of Substance Schedule III - Psilocybin CDSA 5(2)

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose CC 88

Possession of Property obtained by crime under $5,000 CC 354

The accused was held for a show cause hearing.