Drugs and Contraband seized at Collins Bay Institution

Several packages containing drugs were found at the multi-security Collins Bay Institution, totalling more than $32,000.

The Correctional Services of Canada (CSC) uses a number of tools to prevent drugs and contraband from entering its facilities, including scanners and detector dogs to search buildings, personal property as well as inmates and visitors.

The CSC measures in place prevent contraband from entering the institutions in order to keep a safe and secure environment.

It also works in partnership with police to take action against those who attempt to circumvent measures and introduce contraband to the facility.