Drugs and imitation firearm seized at RIDE check in Piction, Ont.
Members of the Prince Edward County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a driver with a number of offences as a result of a RIDE program.
OPP explain that on Sunday, July 2nd, 2023 around 1:45 a.m. officers were conducting a RIDE program on Main Street in Picton. A vehicle entered the RIDE program and officers say they observed what appeared to be a firearm. A standard field sobriety test was administered and as a result, was taken for further testing.
As a result of a subsequent search of the vehicle, officers seized digital scales, a pellet gun, a cell phone, a quantity of Canadian currency and a quantity of suspected cocaine. Carter Knock, age 19 from Prince Edward County was charged with the following offences:
- Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine
- Possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Importation of anything for use in, production of/trafficking in schedule 1 or schedule 2 substance
- Operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs
- Driving while under suspension
The driver was released from custody and is to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 2nd, 2023. The driver also had their vehicle impounded for a period of seven days.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Flypass and rifle volley for Capt. Marc Larouche memorial serviceOn Friday, July 7th, a memorial service is being held for Captain Marc Larouche at Garrison Petawawa. The pilot passed away in a helicopter training exercise in late June. The ceremony will feature a flypast by Royal Canadian Air Force and a rifle volley.
-
Pembroke Fire Department extinguishes vehicle fire on Mackay St.A vehicle, completely engulfed with flames was quickly extinguished by the Pembroke Fire Department after they were called to the scene on Mackay Street. PFD has begun an investigation to attempt to determine the cause and origin of this fire.
-
Multicultural Festival coming to Pembroke Waterfront ParkThe 8th consecutive Multicultural Festival is taking place at the Pembroke Waterfront Park on Friday, July 14th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, July 15th from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with cultural dance performances, music, interactive workshops, and food.
-
Lanark OPP charge eight motorists with impaired driving over road safety campaignAs part of Canada Road Safety Week June 24th to July 1st, Lanark OPP charged eight drivers with impaired driving-related offences. A total of 141 Provincial Offence Notices were issued for a wide variety of offences.
-
Brockville Police update crash investigation, woman remains in serious conditionA 22-year-old woman remains in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle on July 5th. Brockville Police say the vehicle was exiting the 401 when the struck the pedestrian on Stewart Blvd. Police detail heavy traffic delays caused by the ongoing investigation.
-
"Foodie Shop Tour" is newest in local Adventures SeriesThe self-driving "Foodie Shop Adventures" tour launched recently in Westport, with a tour of a variety of food shops in Merrickville, Westport, Lyndhurst, Seeley’s Bay, Athens, Portland, Prescott, Gananoque and Brockville.
-
Frontenac OPP investigate fatal incident at Big Clear Lake in Central Frontenac Twp.A 52-year-old individual from Scarborough was pronounced deceased one day after they were reportedly thrown from a Personal Watercraft on Big Clear Lake in Central Frontenac Township.
-
E.coli levels make Sydenham Point Park Beach temporarily unsafe for swimmingDue to unacceptable levels of E.coli in the water at Loughborough Memorial Park in Sydenham, KFL&A Public Health says the water is unsafe for swimming.
-
Kingston Police seek information on serious downtown pedestrian collisionThe investigation is ongoing into a collision involving a pedestrian on Division St. Police are seeking information from the public on the crash that occurred after Canada Day celebrations on the early morning of July 2nd.