Drugs and imitation firearm seized at RIDE check in Piction, Ont.

Members of the Prince Edward County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a driver with a number of offences as a result of a RIDE program.

OPP explain that on Sunday, July 2nd, 2023 around 1:45 a.m. officers were conducting a RIDE program on Main Street in Picton. A vehicle entered the RIDE program and officers say they observed what appeared to be a firearm. A standard field sobriety test was administered and as a result, was taken for further testing.

As a result of a subsequent search of the vehicle, officers seized digital scales, a pellet gun, a cell phone, a quantity of Canadian currency and a quantity of suspected cocaine. Carter Knock, age 19 from Prince Edward County was charged with the following offences:

- Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine

- Possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose

- Importation of anything for use in, production of/trafficking in schedule 1 or schedule 2 substance

- Operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs

- Driving while under suspension

The driver was released from custody and is to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 2nd, 2023. The driver also had their vehicle impounded for a period of seven days.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray