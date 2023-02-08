Drugs and replica firearm seized during traffic stop in downtown Kingston
Kingston Police have seized a large quantity of drugs and a replica firearm on February 4th, 2023. Members of the City's Police Street Crime Unit conducted the traffic stop in the area of the 300 block of Bagot Street in downtown Kingston.
Police report that upon an investigation of the two occupants, officers located a replica firearm resulting in the arrest of two individuals banned from weapons possession due to a previous court-ordered weapons prohibition.
A further search of the vehicle's two occupants resulted in police locating 298 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 5.2 grams of fentanyl and a large sum of Canadian currency. Both accused individuals were subsequently transported to police headquarters where they were held to attend a bail hearing the following day.
As a result of the incident and investigation, 36-year-old Joshua Burtch from the Kingston area and 33-year-old Leslie Brown from no fixed address were both charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, and breach of probation due to the replica firearm.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
City of Pembroke adopts 2023 budgetThe budget for 2023 has been adopted by the City of Pembroke. The plan lays out funds for road work, sidewalk repairs, and parks, along with continued upgrades to the City’s water and sewer system. The impact on the average residential household is an increase of $155 per year.
-
Renfrew County reflects on successful first weekend of Ontario Winter GamesThe Organizing Committee of the Renfrew County 2023 Ontario Winter Games says there have been glowing reviews from athletes and visitors following the first week of the games. Organizers look forward to the next weekend of events, kicking off with the second opening ceremony February 9th.
-
Forbes recognizes UCDSB as top employer in Canada 2023UCDSB has been recognized by Forbes on their list of the best employers in Canada. Their 79th spot on the rankings makes them the highest-ranking school board on the list. UCDSB says that staff culture is a priority.
-
Multiple stolen vehicles recovered by OPP in same area of Highway 417Two stolen vehicles have been recovered by Ontario Provincial Police in two days. Police report that both cars were stopped travelling east on the 417 near the Casselman exit. Both drivers were arrested and charged.
-
Police seek assistance identifying brazen thief in downtown KingstonPolice in Kingston is looking for a suspect in a series of clothing thefts from a business in downtown Kingston. The suspect stole around $6,500 in clothing over three trips to the business. Police are asking for help identifying the suspect.
-
Holy Cross improv team places first at Canadian Improv Games competitionThe Green Bean improv team from Holy Cross CSS came first place at the Canadian Improv Games competition at the Loyalist Collegiate and Vocational Institute in Kingston. The team was made just before Christmas, now they will compete at the CIG National Festival in Ottawa on Thursday, April 6th.
-
Criminal charges laid in child pornography investigation in Renfrew CountyA 64-year-old man from Bonnechere valley is facing several charges following an extensive investigation into a voyeurism and child pornography allegation in Renfrew County.
-
Officer assault at scene of crashed stolen vehicle in Petawawa, Ont.A 25-year-old Petawawa resident has been arrested and charged after crashing a stolen vehicle into a snowbank on Rantz Road in Petawawa following a domestic dispute. The accused continued to assault an officer in the process of the arrest.
-
Fatal two-snowmobile collision in Lanark CountyA 58-year-old was pronounced deceased in hospital after a multi-snowmobile collision on Ramsey Concession 12, slightly north of Hamilton Side Road in Lanark County. Ontario Provincial Police say the investigation is ongoing.