Drugs and replica firearm seized during traffic stop in downtown Kingston

Kingston Police have seized a large quantity of drugs and a replica firearm on February 4th, 2023. Members of the City's Police Street Crime Unit conducted the traffic stop in the area of the 300 block of Bagot Street in downtown Kingston.

Police report that upon an investigation of the two occupants, officers located a replica firearm resulting in the arrest of two individuals banned from weapons possession due to a previous court-ordered weapons prohibition.

A further search of the vehicle's two occupants resulted in police locating 298 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 5.2 grams of fentanyl and a large sum of Canadian currency. Both accused individuals were subsequently transported to police headquarters where they were held to attend a bail hearing the following day.

As a result of the incident and investigation, 36-year-old Joshua Burtch from the Kingston area and 33-year-old Leslie Brown from no fixed address were both charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, and breach of probation due to the replica firearm.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray