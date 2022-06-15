Drugs and weapons charges after incident in Pembroke

A resident from North Algona Wilberforce is facing several charges after an incident in Pembroke over the weekend.

The Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to a report of an altercation in the 1200 block of Pembroke St. West on June 11 at around 6 p.m.

An investigation by police found that a victim had been assaulted with a weapon and sustained minor injuries.

Officers located a vehicle of interest a short distance away and arrested the driver.

38-year-old Maxime Fortin of North Algona Wilberforce faces the following charges:

Assault with a weapon

Operation while impaired - drugs

Unauthorized possession of a weapon

Failure to comply with undertaking - two counts

Possession of a schedule I substance - methamphetamine

The accused had their license suspended for 90 days and their vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and remains in custody until their next appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on June 14, 2022.