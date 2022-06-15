Drugs and weapons charges after incident in Pembroke
A resident from North Algona Wilberforce is facing several charges after an incident in Pembroke over the weekend.
The Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to a report of an altercation in the 1200 block of Pembroke St. West on June 11 at around 6 p.m.
An investigation by police found that a victim had been assaulted with a weapon and sustained minor injuries.
Officers located a vehicle of interest a short distance away and arrested the driver.
38-year-old Maxime Fortin of North Algona Wilberforce faces the following charges:
- Assault with a weapon
- Operation while impaired - drugs
- Unauthorized possession of a weapon
- Failure to comply with undertaking - two counts
- Possession of a schedule I substance - methamphetamine
The accused had their license suspended for 90 days and their vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.
The accused was held for a bail hearing and remains in custody until their next appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on June 14, 2022.
-
Man who killed three women in 2015 was prohibited from owning firearms, inquest hearsA coroner's inquest is hearing that police could not trace where Basil Borutski got access to the shotgun he used to kill two of the three women he murdered on the same day in 2015.
-
Rick Vaive attending Gord Brown Memorial Golf TournamentThe United Way Leeds & Grenville and the YMCA of Eastern Ontario have announced that Rick Vaive will be attending the Gord Brown Memorial Golf Tournament.
-
Inmate dies of natural causes at Millhaven Institution's Regional Treatment CentreCorrectional Service Canada says an inmate has died of apparent natural causes at the Millhaven Institution's Regional Treatment Centre.
-
Kingston Police looking for information in October 2021 murdersKingston Police are asking for the public's help regarding two murders from last October.
-
Brockville man arrested after short foot chaseThe North Grenville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police say a Brockville man has been arrested after a short foot chase.
-
Senior military officer who retired, went to Ukraine, now charged with sexual assaultMilitary police have charged retired lieutenant-general Trevor Cadieu with two counts of sexual assault, three months after the longtime army officer hung up his uniform and headed to Ukraine while still under criminal investigation.
-
Blue 2021 Dodge Ram TRX stolen from dealership in Laurentian Valley TownshipOntario Provincial Police are investigating the theft of a vehicle from a car dealership in Laurentian Valley Township.
-
Three people arrested on drug trafficking and obstructing police charges in KingstonKingston Police say thanks to the "keen eye" of a police officer, three people have been arrested for drug trafficking and obstructing police.
-
Break and Enter at township pavilion in Battersea, Ont.The South Frontenac Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a break and enter in Battersea, Ont.