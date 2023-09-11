Drugs, cash, weapons seized by OPP as result of extensive drug trafficking investigation

The Lanark, Leeds and Grenville Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) with the assistance of the Lanark County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged an individual with several offences after making an arrest on Bridge Street in Carleton Place on September 6th, 2023.

Police say in a media release that as the result of a drug trafficking investigation which began earlier this year an individual was identified and arrested without incident. Quantities of drugs, cash as well as a weapon and stolen property were seized.

Due to this extensive investigation, 41-year-old Lucas Arnott from no fixed address was charged with the following offences:

- Possession of Schedule I substance for the purposes of trafficking - Cocaine two counts

- Possession of Schedule I substance for the purposes of trafficking - Opioid (other than heroin)

- Possession of Schedule I substance for the purposes of trafficking - Methamphetamine

- Possession of Schedule I substance for the purposes of trafficking - Other drugs

- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

- Possession of a weapon

- Failure to comply with release order - other than to attend court

OPP says the accused was held in custody for a bail hearing.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray