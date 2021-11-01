Drugs, paraphernalia, and a handgun seized outside Collins Bay Institution
Kingston Police seized drugs, paraphernalia, and a handgun during a late night incident on Thursday.
Police were called to a parking lot on Bath Rd. at 10:23 p.m. on Thursday reporting individuals sitting in a vehicle and seen operating a drone near the Collins Bay Institution.
When officers arrived, they located two males inside the vehicle.
When speaking with them, officers say they saw several wrapped items believed to be narcotics.
Both males face the following charges:
- Possess firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a licence
- Possess prohibited/restricted weapon or prohibited device
- Occupy motor vehicle with firearm, etc
- Possess loaded regulated firearm
- Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence/general x 3
- Possess schedule I substance for trafficking x 3