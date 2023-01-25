Drugs recovered and two charged following traffic stop on Picton, Main St.

Members of the Prince Edward County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) recovered a taken vehicle and laid multiple charges as a result of a traffic stop. On Tuesday, January 24th, 2023 shortly after 12:00 a.m., officers say they located a vehicle that had previously been reported to have been taken without consent. The traffic stop was conducted on Picton Main Street. Two occupants were arrested and a third fled the scene.

As a result of a subsequent search officers seized a quantity of suspected fentanyl, cell phones and other drug paraphernalia. 40-year-old, Tammy Barsley, from Picton, has been charged with the following offences:

- Possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking - opioid

- Possession of anything for use in, production of/trafficking in schedule one substance or schedule three substance

While 34-year-old Alisha Zachariah from Prince Edward County was charged with taking a motor vehicle without consent. The accused was released on an undertaking to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Picton on February 22nd, 2023. Barsley was held for a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on January 24th, 2023.

Police say the investigation will continue regarding the third occupant of the vehicle. OPP is asking anyone with information to call 1.888.310.1122.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray