Drugs recovered and two charged following traffic stop on Picton, Main St.
Members of the Prince Edward County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) recovered a taken vehicle and laid multiple charges as a result of a traffic stop. On Tuesday, January 24th, 2023 shortly after 12:00 a.m., officers say they located a vehicle that had previously been reported to have been taken without consent. The traffic stop was conducted on Picton Main Street. Two occupants were arrested and a third fled the scene.
As a result of a subsequent search officers seized a quantity of suspected fentanyl, cell phones and other drug paraphernalia. 40-year-old, Tammy Barsley, from Picton, has been charged with the following offences:
- Possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking - opioid
- Possession of anything for use in, production of/trafficking in schedule one substance or schedule three substance
While 34-year-old Alisha Zachariah from Prince Edward County was charged with taking a motor vehicle without consent. The accused was released on an undertaking to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Picton on February 22nd, 2023. Barsley was held for a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on January 24th, 2023.
Police say the investigation will continue regarding the third occupant of the vehicle. OPP is asking anyone with information to call 1.888.310.1122.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
AAA U14 Titans qualify for Ontario Winter GamesTaking to the ice in their own backyard, the Ottawa Valley Titans AAA team qualifies for the Ontario Winter Games as the host team for Renfrew County. Games will be played from February 3rd-5th at the Ma-te-way Activity Centre in Renfrew.
-
Pembroke resident faces 21 charges after shoplifting from retail storeOntario Provincial Police have charged a 36-year-old Pembroke resident following incidents of shoplifting from a large retail store in Laurentian Valley Township. The incidents occurred on January 10th, 12th, 18th, and 22nd. The accused faces 21 charges.
-
Three arrested following police search at residence on George St.Brockville Police Service has arrested three people executing a warrant at a residence on George St. Officers arrested a 19-year-old female for vehicle theft, a 39-year-old man was arrested in violation of a release order, and a 28-year-old wanted on domestic charges was also arrested.
-
Woman transported to hospital after multiple 911 calls in domestic disturbanceA 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged by Brockville Police after they responded to multiple dropped 911 calls on January 21st. Officers were able to locate the female owner of the phone, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a domestic disturbance.
-
15-year-old charged driving stolen vehicle on Hwy.417Ontario Provincial Police in Russell County has charged a 15-year-old from Etobicoke after being stopped driving a stolen vehicle on Highway 417 eastbound near the Limoges exit. The young driver fled the police and had no license.
-
OPP give road safety tips after 14 deer-related collisions in one weekDrivers are being urged to be cautious on the roads by Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe after they responded to fourteen incidents of property damage over the past week involving deer on the roads.
-
One person in hospital after apartment fire on Mackay St.7 people have been displaced and 1 person is in the hospital after the Pembroke Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment on Mackay Street that took place in the early morning of January 23rd, 2023.
-
Rideau Lakes launches new historical documentary "Taverns and their Keepers"For their fourth film project, the Municipal Heritage Advisory Committee of the Township of Rideau Lakes has partnered with local historian and filmmaker Allison Margot Smith in the creation of a new documentary titled "Taverns and their Keepers," available on youtube.
-
Impaired driver charged on snowmobile trail in Embrun, Ont.Ontario Provincial Police in Russell County have arrested a 47-year-old from Embrun, he is now facing charges of driving while impaired on a local snowmobile trail in Embrun.