Drugs recovered by OPP responding to a vehicle crashed into ditch in Calabogie, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police in Renfrew have arrested a local man following a single-vehicle crash in Calabogie. Police say on May 30th, 2023 around 12:00 a.m., OPP received a complaint of an unwanted man at a residence on Stubinskis Lane in Calabogie.
Police say shortly after the initial call was received, they got another call regarding a vehicle that has crashed in the same area. Responding officers arrived at the scene, where the vehicle was located in the ditch with the airbags deployed.
Behind the wheel of the crashed vehicle was 50-year-old Philip John Munford from Calabogie. The driver was initially charged with the following offences:
- Resisting a peace officer
- Failure to comply with a Probation Order
The accused was later also charged with possessing a Schedule 1 substanceb, cocaine.
OPP says the accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on July 5th, 2023.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
