Drugs seized after traffic stop

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP say a traffic stop has led to the seizure of drugs.

Police say on Thursday at around 1:30 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Renfrew St. in the City of Pembroke.

According to police, the driver had a suspended license. Officers also seized a quantity of drugs.

45-year-old Ian William Hopper of Laurentian Valley Township was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of a schedule I substance - methamphetamines

Driving while under suspension

Hopper is scheduled is to appear at an Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on June 15th.