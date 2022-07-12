Drugs seized during traffic stop

The Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 64-year-old man after drugs were seized during a routine traffic stop.

On July 9, 2022, officers stopped a driver on Pembroke Street East for a traffic violation. The people in the car were found to be in possession of suspected cocaine and methamphetamines.

The driver of the car, Desmond Allen Warren, was found to have a suspended license and open alcohol. A quantity of cash and cellphones were also seized by police.

As a result of a thorough investigation, the 64-year-old Ottawa man has been charged with the following:

possession of a schedule I substance for trafficking - cocaine

possession of a schedule I substance - cocaine

possession of a schedule I substance for trafficking - methamphetamines

possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

driving while under suspension (x2)

pass - roadway not clear - approaching traffic

having care or control of a motor vehicle with open alcohol

Additionally, the passenger, 65-year-old Stephen Kelly Stalkie of Laurentian Valley Township was charged with:

possession of a schedule I substance for trafficking - methamphetamines

possession of a schedule I substance for trafficking - cocaine

possession of proceeds of property obtained by a crime under $5,000

having liquor in open container in unauthorized place

The vehicle was seized and impounded for 45 days. Both the driver and passenger were released and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on September 13, 2022.