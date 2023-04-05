Drugs seized in extensive trafficking investigation, four people charged

The Lanark, Leeds and Grenville Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Smiths Falls Police Service (SPFS) say they seized a large quantity of drugs and charged four people as a result of an ongoing drug investigation. The joint drug-trafficking investigation began in February 2023 involving several Smiths Falls residents.

On March 31st, 2023, a warrant was executed at a residence in Smiths Falls and one in Montague Township, with assistance from the Lanark County Detachment, SFPS, Tactical Response Unit (TRU), Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Canine Unit. Officers seized a quantity of cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, brown fentanyl, cash and other items.

As a result, 42-year-old Randy Luffman from Smiths Falls was charged with the following offences:

- Possession of Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - Cocaine

- Possession of Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - Opioid

- Possession of Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - Other Drug

- Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition contrary to a probation order

- Careless Storage of a Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or Ammunition

- Possession of Proceeds Obtained by Crime under $5000

While 28-year-old Billie Dawn Carpenter from Montague is facing the following charges:

- Possession of Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - Cocaine

- Possession of Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - Methamphetamine

- Possession of prohibited device or ammunition

- Careless Storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

- Possession of proceeds obtained by crime under $5000

Additionally, 38-year-old Catherine Gordon from Smiths Falls is facing a charge of Possession of Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (Cocaine), and 26-year-old Dylan Dziadyk from Montague is charged with Possession of Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (Methamphetamine).

OPP says all four accused were held in custody pending a bail hearing.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray