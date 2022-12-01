Drugs seized, three arrested following traffic stop

Members of the Quinte West detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged three people will multiple offenses following a traffic stop, and the execution of a search warrant in Trenton, Ont.

On November 30, 2022, around 5:00 p.m., Quinte West OPP stopped a vehicle on Stella Crescent in relation to a drug trafficking investigation. Three occupants of the car were arrested, and following a search, a quantity of suspected crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, and other items suspected to relate to drug trafficking were seized. This included cash and cell phones.

Following the arrests, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Kerr Crescent where an additional quantity of crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, as well as Oxycocet, and Clonazepam was seized.

As a result of the investigation, 35-year-old Paul Dawson, and 30-year-old Kyle Jackson, both from Quinte West, and 32-year-old Jennifer Fox from Deseronto have been charged with the following:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - methamphetamine

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Additionally, Dawson is alleged to have breached a conditional sentence order and has been charged with Possession of a schedule IV substance of the purpose of trafficking - Clonazepam and Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - Oxycocet.

Fox was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on December 15.

The other two accused were held in custody and are scheduled to appear for bail at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bellevile on December 1, 2022.