Dump trailer stolen from residence driveway in Beachburg, Ont.

The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says they are currently investigating the theft of a black 1999 tandem axle dump trailer. Police describe the trailer as 12 feet long, six feet wide and features sides that are five feet high.

OPP says the trailer was stolen from the driveway of a residence on Robertson Drive in Beachburg sometime during the overnight hours of September 10th to September 11th, 2023.

Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-735-0188 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray