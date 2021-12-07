Dump trailer theft in Madawaska Valley
Killaloe OPP are investigating a theft of a dump trailer in the Township of Madawaska Valley.
Police say they received the theft call at around 1 p.m. on sunday on Norlock Rd.
A tandem dump trailer was reported stolen during the previous night.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Killaloe OPP detachment at 613 -757 -2600 or Pembroke/ Renfrew County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca.
-
KFL&A Public Health identifies significant COVID-19 increase; 117 COVID-19 cases over the weekendA total of 117 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the KFL&A region over the weekend, as well as a new death.
-
29 new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County over the weekendThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting a total of 29 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.
-
Updated images of suspect in aggravated assault over Halloween weekendKingston Police have released updated images of a suspect as it continues to investigate an aggravated assault over the Halloween weekend.
-
24 new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark24 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark over the weekend.
-
Drug trafficking charge in Prescott after traffic stopA traffic stop in the Town of Prescott has led to a drug trafficking charge.
-
Weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County expected todayWe are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County today.
-
Weekend COVID-19 for KFL&A numbers expected todayWe are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for the KFL&A region today.
-
Winter storm expected to hit Renfrew County SundayEnvironment Canada has issued a special weather statement calling for a winter storm to make its way into the region Sunday afternoon.
-
Six new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkSix new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.