Dump trailer theft in Madawaska Valley

opp

Killaloe OPP are investigating a theft of a dump trailer in the Township of Madawaska Valley. 

Police say they received the theft call at around 1 p.m. on sunday on Norlock Rd. 

A tandem dump trailer was reported stolen during the previous night. 

The incident remains under investigation. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Killaloe OPP detachment at 613 -757 -2600 or Pembroke/ Renfrew County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca.

