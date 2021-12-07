Dump trailer theft in Madawaska Valley

Killaloe OPP are investigating a theft of a dump trailer in the Township of Madawaska Valley.

Police say they received the theft call at around 1 p.m. on sunday on Norlock Rd.

A tandem dump trailer was reported stolen during the previous night.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Killaloe OPP detachment at 613 -757 -2600 or Pembroke/ Renfrew County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca.