Dumpster Fire leads to arrest and Arson Charges

On August 28, 2022 at about 13:00, the Brockville Police Service had received information of an incident that took place throughout the night.

Police say a fire was started in the dumpster behind the Brockville Shopping Centre early that morning.

Video evidence determined that a male subject had attended in the early morning hours and deliberately ignited the fire.

The fire caused significant damage to the dumpster and was a major safety concern as the dumpster was situated along the rear wall of the building.

The man arrested is 22 years old, his name has not been released by Police. He was apprehended September 1st after officers spotted him driving the vehicle in security footage.

The man has been charged with 1 count of Arson, and 1 count of driving with a liscense suspension.

-With files from CFRA's Ethan FInk