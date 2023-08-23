E.coli levels leave Sydenham Point Park Beach closed for swimming

A public service announcement has been released to local residents in South Frontenac, saying Sydenham Point Park Beach is still closed for swimming due to unacceptable levels of E.coli in the water. KFL&A Public Health says the water is being tested regularly and signs are posted at the beach. Residents are advised to not swim or enter the water until KFL&A Public Health confirms the beach is safe for swimming again.

Officials explain that throughout the summer, KFL&A Public Health monitors the water quality at all municipally owned or operated public beaches within the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington region. Monitoring is done weekly from early June until the end of August and may require consecutive testing within a threshold to ensure the safety of water access to the beach.

Public Health lists many factors that can cause high levels of bacteria in water, including heavy rainfall, high winds, warm temperatures, algae, and contamination by wildlife feces. In an attempt to help the situation, the Township has been using professionally trained herding dogs to keep geese off the beach and nearby parks with some success. They ask residents to help in these efforts and do not feed the geese, seagulls or any wildlife.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray