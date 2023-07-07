E.coli levels make Sydenham Point Park Beach temporarily unsafe for swimming

KFL&A Public Health notified the South Frontenac Township that the beach located at Loughborough Memorial Park in Sydenham at 4410 Point Rd (the Point) is currently unsafe for swimming due to unacceptable levels of E.coli in the water.

As a result, the Township is recommending residents not enter the water until KFL&A Public Health can confirm that the beach is safe for swimming again.

The Township says they will post signs advising people not to enter the water at the beach. Day camps run by the Township will continue as planned with on-land activities and training. Swimming lessons will be postponed and parents with children in lessons will be advised of plans.

KFL&A Public Health explains that they monitor the water quality at all municipally owned or operated public beaches within the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington region. Monitoring is done weekly from early June until the end of August and includes a visual inspection of beach conditions and testing for bacteria. Beaches with consistently good test results are monitored once per month.

See this list of other beaches and parks in South Frontenac safe for swimming on the South Frontenac website. Residents with questions can contact Tim Laprade, Manager of Recreation and Facilities, at 613-376-3027 ext. 2231, tlaprade@southfrontenac.net. Residents can also sign up to receive email updates on all beaches monitored by KFL&A Public Health on their website.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray