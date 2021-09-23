Early dismissal at Ernestown Secondary School after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Class was dismissed early at Ernestown Secondary School in Odessa Thursday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The Limestone District School Board (LDSB) says two classroom cohorts and several staff are considered "close contacts" because of the exposure to COVID-19.

LDSB says because of the potential high-risk contacts related to the case, the school will be transitioning to virtual learning for the remainder of Thursday and all of Friday.

All families are asked to pick up students as soon as possible from the main entrance.

Staff will remain on site until all students are safely picked up from the school.

The total number of active cases of COVID-19 in LDSB is currently at seven.

Six are in students. One is in a staff member.