Easter Seals Ontario raises important funds at second annual Grayson Cup

Easter Seals Ontario held its second annual Grayson Cup in support of children and youth with Physical disabilities.

The event teed off on September 12th at the Kingston Cataraqui Golf & Country Club, in a day filled with golf, lunch and dinner, fun contests, prizes, a silent auction, and thats just the tip of the iceberg!

The tremendously successful event raised over $35,000 for youth with disabilities. All the money raised will go towards programs within the organization, helping kids with disablities, not just in Kingston but, across the province find success and mature into the best version of themselves.

"As you can imagine, this event is very near and dear to my heart. It is not only an opportunity to celebrate my son Grayson, but to raise awareness and support for other families like mine," said Linda Clouthier. Community Engagement Officer, Easter Seals Ontario. "Together, we can help more kids like Grayson get the resources they need to surpass expectations and lead the best life they can."

A heartfelt thank you to Ron and Andrew of Sethi International, the title sponsor of the event; James Braden Ford; as well as the full staff of Cataraqui Golf & Country Club whose support helped make this event possible.

Organizers hope the event will continue to grow and thanked the community for their overwhelming support for this great cause.

-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink