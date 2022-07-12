Deep River & District Hospital (DRDH), Kemptville District Hospital (KDH) and Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) will be going live with the Epic health information system in November 2022, ushering in tremendous benefits for patients and their care providers.

Epic is a powerful digital health information system designed to use the latest technology to store, organize and access patient records. It provides privacy, aswell as a comprehensive digital health record for every patient.

Patients will now be able to get better access to their own health information and more seamless care from their providers.

With Epic's private MyChart portal, patients will now have their health histry at their fingertips.

By implementing Epic, the hospitals will become a part of a digital network of nine hospitals in Eastern Ontario using the world-class system.

“The driving force behind the decision to implement Epic now was our commitment to continually improve patient care and the patient experience,” said Frank J. Vassallo, KDH’s CEO. “Once live with Epic, we will be able to provide seamless care as part of a fully integrated network of hospitals in the Ottawa region all using the same system.”

This means that when a patient is transferred between hospitals who use Epic, critical information will be available immediately to their new healthcare team and the patient will not have to repeat their medical history over and over. Within each hospital, the information will be available and up to date everywhere in the facility, improving communication, quality care and patient safety.

While the switch to Epic requires a large amount of internal planning and training, staff at each of the three hospitals are embracing the change. “We are very pleased with the enthusiasm of our team as we work towards implementation of Epic”, explained Janna Hotson, the CEO of DRDH. “Our providers recognize that the integration and collaboration that this Epic partnership provides will ultimately lead to safer, more efficient care.”

The system goes live on November 5, 2022.