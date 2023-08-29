Eastern Ontario Wardens' Caucus advocates for regional priorities at AMO 2023 Conference

The Eastern Ontario Wardens' Caucus (EOWC) says they advocated strongly for regional priorities at the Association of Municipalities Ontario (AMO) 2023 Conference held in London, Ontario from August 20th to 23rd.

From across Ontario, the EOWC joined over 2,000 municipal colleagues at the conference to participate in meetings with the Ontario Government, the Ontario New Democratic and Liberal parties, as well as the Federation of Canadian Municipalities to discuss priorities including:

- Affordable and attainable housing: The 7 in 7 regional housing plan

- Long-term care

- Paramedic services

"The EOWC continues to be a leading rural municipal voice at decision-making tables. We came prepared to have meaningful conversations with our provincial partners that will lead to better outcomes across our region. We will continue this path forward working on behalf of our 103 municipalities and residents," stated Peter Emon, EOWC Chair.

The EOWC met with the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Long-Term Care, and the Ontario Liberal and NDP Caucus members to present and gain valuable feedback on the EOWC's strategic priorities. The priorities and requests were well-received. The EOWC says they look forward to continuing to work with all parties to find solutions and support the region and its communities.

For the AMO 2023 advocacy briefing package, outlining strategic priorities and recommendations, visit EOWC's website: http://eowc.org/AMO2023

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray