Eastern Ontario YMCA announce ambitious goal for Strong Communities Campaign

The YMCA of Eastern Ontario is launching its Strong Communities annual campaign to help those in need access Y programs through their financial assistance program.

"As a charity, we have a mission to help people reach their potential whether they are nine or 90," said Rob Adams, CEO of the YMCA of Eastern Ontario. "No one has ever turned away from the Y because of their inability to pay. Our financial assistance program removes financial barriers that would exclude people from the programs they need."

The YMCA supports 22 percent of memberships through financial assistance, an increase from 20 percent pre-pandemic. Support for kids attending summer camps has risen from one in five to one in three over the same period.

The Y says they have seen a surge in the number of teens accessing teen-specific programs like Teen Night at Brockville Y where up to 200 teens drop in on Friday nights for a meal and to socialize in a positive and safe environment, or the Alternative Suspension program at Kingston Y where teens get support during short-term school suspensions and long afterward.

The YMCA has announced their goal of $420,000 for their annual campaign. Organizers say every dollar they raise goes directly to people in need. They say financial assistance program ensures that those who need it are not denied access to healthy programs.

"People can make a donation and they can participate in our three key fundraising events: Send a Kid to Camp launches next week; the Gord Brown Memorial Golf Tournament on August 16 is already sold out but there are still opportunities for sponsors; and a perennial favourite, the George E. Smith Memorial Fire Truck Pull is slated for October 14," Adams said. "We all have the power to be the drop that can really change someone's life."

