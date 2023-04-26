Education Director receives award at 84th annual OAPCE Gala

The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board (ALCDSB) congratulates David DeSantis, Director of Education, for being the recipient of the Ontario Association of Parents in Catholic Education (OAPCE) Honorary Lifetime Membership Award.

The OAPCE Honorary Lifetime Membership Award is given to an individual who has contributed to the enhancement of Catholic Education through their profession, volunteerism and passion as well as contributing to and in support of OAPCE.

David DeSantis and former ALCDSB Trustee, and OAPCE Regional Director, Christopher Wright, were both recognized as Honorary Members at the 84th Annual OAPCE Awards Gala on Saturday, April 22nd, 2023. The Gala was held in Kingston at Regiopolis-Notre Dame Catholic High School.

"It is my honour to have been selected for this Honorary Membership Award. I strongly believe that the relationship between school, home, and parish is the foundation of who we are as a Catholic school system" said David DeSantis, Director of Education for the ALCDSB. Further, "it is the voice of families that helps us to meet our goals and priorities of providing an optimal Catholic learning experience and ensuring students embrace their God-given talents".

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray