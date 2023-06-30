Eganville couple wins $1 million LOTTO MAX prize

The LOTTO MAX odds have shone in favour of Glen and Evelyn Hein of Eganville. As the two won a MAXMILLIONS prize worth $1 million in the May 19th, 2023 LOTTO MAX draw.

Glenn age 58, and Evelyn age 57, said they are occasional lottery players. "I play LOTTO MAX and LOTTO 6/49 when the prize amounts are over $50 million," shared Evelyn, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their windfall.

It was Evelyn's birthday and the couple had just returned from a trip to Niagara Falls. They stopped at the supermarket and Evelyn decided to purchase a ticket. "I let someone go ahead of me in line - maybe that led to my win!" she said.

Evelyn checked their ticket on the OLG App the next morning and discovered it was a big winner. "I originally thought we had won $1,000, but there were way too many zeroes!" she recounted.

When she shared the exciting news with Glen, her hands were shaking. "He thought I was playing a prank and our son thought something was wrong! Glen didn't believe me the whole day. When we validated the ticket at the store, he was overjoyed."

With this win, Glen is considering retiring. The couple also plans to celebrate by returning to Niagara Falls to take in the natural beauty of the landscape. "This win is so freeing," said Evelyn. "The money is really going to help," added Glen. "This is going to be a whole new experience."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray