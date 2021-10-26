Eganville man faces DUI charges
A 40-year-old Eganville man is accused of driving until the influence after Killaloe OPP responded to traffic complaint last week.
Matthew Schison was arrested in the early morning hours of October 21 on Letterkenney Road near Opeongo Road in the Township of Bonnechere Valley.
He faces multiple charges including the operation of a motor vehicle while having over 80 mgs of alcohol per 100ml of blood and impaired care and control of a motor vehicle.
Schison was released on conditions with a scheduled court appearance on December 8.
-
Zero new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkThe Leeds, Granville and Lanark District Health Unit are report zero new cases of COVID-19.
-
Killaloe OPP investigate Break and Enter to local businessThe Killaloe OPP detachment are investigating the break and enter of a business on Farmer Road in the Madawaska Valley.
-
Killaloe OPP investigate Break and Enter to local businessThe Killaloe OPP detachment are investigating the break and enter of a business on Farmer Road in the Madawaska Valley.
-
New Policies for Visitors at the Brockville General HospitalA change in the visiting policy is coming to the Brockville General Hospital in a move that will allow more people to visit friends and loved ones at the facility.
-
Police arrest man on assault and drug chargesBrockville Police have arrested a 31-year-old man accused of attempting to stab another man.
-
Drugs and Contraband seized at Collins Bay InstitutionSeveral packages containing drugs were found at the multi-security Collins Bay Institution, totalling more than $32,000.
-
Kingston release shortlist of names for the Third CrossingThe City of Kingston is asking for public input as they narrow down the shortlist of possible names for what is now called the Third Crossing, while drawing influence from the Indigenous culture and history in the area.
-
Police seek public assistance identifying Homecoming party suspectKingston Police are looking for help identifying a man who they say provided a fake name after being ticketed during a homecoming party this past weekend.
-
Zero new cases of COVID-19 reported in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkLeeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit is reporting zero new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.