Eganville man faces DUI charges

A 40-year-old Eganville man is accused of driving until the influence after Killaloe OPP responded to traffic complaint last week.

Matthew Schison was arrested in the early morning hours of October 21 on Letterkenney Road near Opeongo Road in the Township of Bonnechere Valley.

He faces multiple charges including the operation of a motor vehicle while having over 80 mgs of alcohol per 100ml of blood and impaired care and control of a motor vehicle.

Schison was released on conditions with a scheduled court appearance on December 8.