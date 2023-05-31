Eight charges laid following suspicious vehicle complaint in Kemptville, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police in North Grenville have made an arrest after a complaint of a suspicious vehicle in Kemptville.

OPP explain that on May 23rd, 2023 shortly before 7:00 a.m. officers responded to a complaint of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Bridge Street North, in Kemptville. Officers located the vehicle and as a result of the investigation, the driver was arrested.

The driver, 37-year-old David Clark from Kemptville was charged with the following offences:

- Failure or refusal to comply with a demand

- Possession of a schedule one substance

- Having care or control of a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor

- Having liquor in an open container in an unauthorized place

- Novice driver failing to surrender a licence

- Failure to surrender a permit for a motor vehicle

- Permit use of plate not authorized for vehicle

- Failure to have an insurance card

OPP says the accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Brockville Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray