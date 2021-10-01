Eight new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

A total of eight new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.

One new case added in the last 24 hours before the report was released. Seven cases were added from the previous days.

No numbers were reported on Thursday because of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The number of known active cases in the region saw an increase, it's now at 19.

The majority of the known active cases are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville with 12.

7 are in Lanark.

There is one less hospitalization for COVID-19 in the area. There is now one person in the hospital with COVID-19. They are in the intensive care unit on a ventilator.