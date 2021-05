Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

The number of known active cases went up, it's now at 48.

As of May 3rd, five people are in hospital with the virus, one person is in intensive care.

An update on hospitalizations is expected to released today.

As of May 2nd, Renfrew County says that nearly 37-thousand doses of covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the region.