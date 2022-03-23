Eight new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County
The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19.
Known active cases in the region is at 95.
37 people have died from covid-19 since the start of the pandemic in renfrew county.
An updated case summary looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks is expected to be released tomorrow.
-
Two mobile skills training labs travelling across the Upper Canada District School BoardThe Upper Canada District School Board is set to bring mobile skills training labs across the region.
-
Corporate and Community Wide Clean Up returning to BrockvilleThe Mayor's Corporate Clean-Up event is coming back this year.
-
Kingston Fire and Rescue awarded International Accredited StatusKingston Fire and Rescue was awarded International Accredited Status by the Commission on Fire Accreditation International.
-
146 people receive COVID-19 vaccine from Vaxi-Taxi29 of those people were kids. Six people got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Kingston woman arrested after vehicle driven into bridgeA Kingston woman has been arrested for impairment after a vehicle crashed into a bridge on Kingston Mills Rd.
-
39 additional fines issued over St. Patrick's Day celebrationsThe City of Kingston says 39 fines were issued on March 19th between enforcement partners over St. Patrick's Day celebrations over the weekend.
-
41 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting a 41 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 since it's last report on Friday.
-
First annual Pembroke Community Expo announcedPembroke Community Expo 2022 will take place at the Pembroke Memorial Centre on Friday, May 13 from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
-
Female identified; did not pick up firearms magazine: Kingston PoliceKingston Police say a woman they were looking to identify over St. Patrick's Day celebrations over the weekend has come forward and that no charges will be laid after it was determined she did not pick up a firearms magazine.