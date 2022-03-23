iHeartRadio
Eight new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County

covid

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19. 

Known active cases in the region is at 95. 

37 people have died from covid-19 since the start of the pandemic in renfrew county. 

An updated case summary looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks is expected to be released tomorrow. 

