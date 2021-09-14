iHeartRadio
Eight new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County over the weekend

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. 

Known active cases in the community has gone up, it's now at 12. 

As of the latest case summary update, one person was in the hospital with the virus. 
 

