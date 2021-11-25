Eight new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County
Eight new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County.
The number of known active cases in the region is at 29.
We are expected to receive an updated case summary, which includes hospitalizations and outbreaks, today.
-
Three new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 in the region.
-
KFL&A Public Health reporting new COVID-19 death for second straight dayKFL&A Public Health is reporting a new death from COVID-19 for the second straight day.
-
Pop-up COVID-19 testing clinic at Beechwood ComplexWhile the KFL&A region deals with a surge in COVID-19 cases, public health has announced it's running a pop-up COVID-19 testing clinic.
-
Four new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkFour new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.
-
Brockville and Area Food Bank looking for volunteersThe Brockville and Area Foodbank says it's looking for volunteers as it dealt with a record-setting month at the food bank.
-
SIU terminates investigation into reported injury during arrest in CalabogieOntario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has ended an investigation into a reported injury suffered by a woman during an arrest in Calabogie, Ont back in August.
-
Local male arrested after allegedly driving while impairedBrockville Police have arrested a local male after he was alleged to have driven while impaired.
-
RCDHU confirms 11th death from COVID-19 since pandemic beganRenfrew County and District Health has reported a new death from COVID-19 in the region.
-
KFL&A Public Health confirm seventh death from COVID-19 since pandemic beganThey are the seventh person to die from COVID-19 in the area since the pandemic began.