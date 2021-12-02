iHeartRadio
Eight new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County

Eight new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County. 

The number of known active cases in the community is now at 29. 

We are expected to receive an updated case summary, including hospitalizations and outbreaks, today. 

