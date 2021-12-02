Eight new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County
Eight new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County.
The number of known active cases in the community is now at 29.
We are expected to receive an updated case summary, including hospitalizations and outbreaks, today.
-
Six new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting six new cases of COVID-19.
-
10th annual Fill-an-Ambulance Food Drive taking place SaturdayFrontenac Paramedics are set to hold their 10th annual Fill-an-Ambulance Food Drive on Saturday.
-
Renaming project underway for Indian Diamond ParkThe Town of Petawawa is initiating its renaming project for Indian Diamond Park.
-
34 new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A34 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.
-
Portion of Lake St. closed for Hometown HockeyA portion of Lake St. is closed as the Hometown Hockey festival makes its way into the city.
-
Festival Hall Seat fundraising campaign launchesThe City of Pembroke, Town of Petawawa, and Township of Laurentian Valley have announced the launch of the Festival Hall Seat campaign.
-
Police investigating assault after unwanted person complaintBrockville Police are investigating a report of an unwanted person at a home, leading to an assault.
-
Serious injuries after assault on William St.Brockville Police are asking for information into an assault on William St.
-
Providence Transitional Care Centre declares COVID-19 watchThe Providence Transitional Care Centre has declared a COVID-19 watch after a patient tested positive for the virus.