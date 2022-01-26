iHeartRadio
Eight new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County

Eight new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County. 

The number of known active cases is at 323. 

An updated case summary looking at hosptilizations and outbreaks is expected to be released tomorrow. 

