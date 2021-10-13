iHeartRadio
Eight new COVID-19 cases over Thanksgiving long weekend

COVID19

Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County over the Thanksgiving weekend. 

The number of known active cases in the region is at 15. 

As of the latest case summary update, there was one person in the hospital with the virus. 

There is one active outbreak of COVID-19 at a school in the region. 

