Eight new COVID-19 cases over Thanksgiving long weekend
Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County over the Thanksgiving weekend.
The number of known active cases in the region is at 15.
As of the latest case summary update, there was one person in the hospital with the virus.
There is one active outbreak of COVID-19 at a school in the region.
-
New death from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19.
-
Two truck drivers dead after collision on Hwy. 401Two truck drivers have died after a multi-transport truck collision on Hwy. 401 near Gardiners Rd. in the City of Kingston.
-
Man arrested on warrant in PictonOver in Prince Edward County, members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a disturbance at a business on Picton Main St. on Saturday.
-
Stunt driving charge in Bonnechere ValleyPolice say a 59-year-old driver from Pembroke was found to be travelling 145 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.
-
Careless driving charge after single-vehicle collision at Algonquin Provincial ParkA careless driving charge has been laid after a single-vehicle collision in Algonquin Provincial Park.
-
Mike Kalivas named new mayor of BrockvilleCouncillors voted Mike Kalivas to complete the term after former mayor Jason Baker resigned last week.
-
Woman arrested after threatening to burn down apartment buildingBrockville Police say a 42-year-old female was arrested after she was alleged to have threatened to burn down her apartment building.
-
28 new cases of COVID-19 over Thanksgiving long weekendA total of 28 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the KFL&A region over the Thanksgiving long weekend.
-
Deep River Police looking to identify gas station robbery suspectPolice in Deep River are asking for the public's help locating a male suspect in a gas station robbery on Saturday