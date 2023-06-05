Eight UCDSB schools represent at EOSSAA soccer championships

It's an Eastern Ontario Secondary School Athletic Association (EOSSAA) soccer gold for Glengarry District High School junior girls in the 'A' division and a gold for Thousand Islands Secondary School (TISS) boys in the 'AA' division.

The Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) was represented by eight schools at the competition, four schools in each division and two teams each for the girls and boys at the EOSSAA soccer championships on May 30th and 31st. Those schools include Smiths Falls District Collegiate Institute, North Grenville District High School, Carleton Place High School, Thousand Island Secondary School, Glengarry District High School, Rideau District High School, Vankleek Hill Collegiate Institute, and Almonte District High School.

There were strong performances by all teams during the two-day event, which saw the UCDSB in the championship match-up for both the girls and boys.

In the girls 'A' division, which was held at Rideau DHS, Glengarry DHS dominated their games, finding their way to the gold medal game against Mackenzie Community School. Following penalty kicks, Glengarry DHS came out on top with a score of 4-3.

In the boys 'AA' division, hosted at Carleton Place High School, Thousand Islands Secondary School also dominated their games, leading them to the gold medal game. In that game, they faced Kingston Secondary School and by a close score (2-1), earned the win.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray